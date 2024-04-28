Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,409 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.13% of Gibraltar Industries worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ROCK opened at $72.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.67. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

