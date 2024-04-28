First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 527,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,782,000 after buying an additional 32,483 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 367,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,543,000 after buying an additional 82,434 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 207,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after buying an additional 149,917 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,659,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 120,808 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

