Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,799 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $178,580,000 after purchasing an additional 902,610 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 0.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,597,105 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $45,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 385.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,746,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $30,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,154 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,979 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 77,065 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 731,256 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 383,724 shares during the period.

Foot Locker Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FL stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $42.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.94.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Further Reading

