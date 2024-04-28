Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,922 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $825,065,000 after purchasing an additional 277,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $179.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.15 and a 52-week high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.