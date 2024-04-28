Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,017,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603,090 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $253,076,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,246,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,025.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,267,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM stock opened at $193.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.81 and a fifty-two week high of $200.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $555.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

