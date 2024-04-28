Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,600 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $1,786,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $1,786,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,656,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,223 shares of company stock worth $23,682,665. Corporate insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $222.66 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.82 and a 1 year high of $245.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.79 and its 200-day moving average is $203.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 654.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

