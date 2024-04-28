Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 8,000 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AppLovin by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,099,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,453 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,057,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in AppLovin by 4,805.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,402,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,066 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in AppLovin by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,041,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,517,000 after acquiring an additional 113,932 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AppLovin by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,557,000 after acquiring an additional 93,618 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $73.82 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $79.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.82, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $953.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.66 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 10.84%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 471,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,371,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 471,560 shares in the company, valued at $35,371,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,065.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,215 shares of company stock worth $4,416,815 in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on AppLovin from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on AppLovin from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet raised AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on AppLovin from $67.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.31.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

