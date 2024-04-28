Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 2.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $577,344,000 after buying an additional 96,152 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,917,000 after purchasing an additional 66,614 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Westlake by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 682,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,129,000 after acquiring an additional 63,823 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Westlake by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 6.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,838 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $149.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.29 and a 200 day moving average of $137.18. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $103.28 and a 12 month high of $162.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $667,764.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,893,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $667,764.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,893,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,225. Insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WLK. Barclays upped their price target on Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Vertical Research cut Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Westlake from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.79.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

