Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 108.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVA. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita in the third quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 242.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 1,284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $133.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.60. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $141.54.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total transaction of $1,362,438.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,814,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,540 shares of company stock worth $16,551,071 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

