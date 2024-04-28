Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 4,400 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 91,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 61,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,047 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

Ceridian HCM Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE CDAY opened at $60.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.26. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,032.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

