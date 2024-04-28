Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 66,383 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,149,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.0% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $195,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,308.3% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:JPM opened at $193.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $131.81 and a 1-year high of $200.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
