Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BERY. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 137,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BERY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Berry Global Group stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day moving average is $61.39.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Berry Global Group news, Director Jonathan F. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

