Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. FMR LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,644,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,435 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Genpact by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,948,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,733,000 after purchasing an additional 452,612 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Genpact by 1,624.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 350,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 330,075 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Genpact by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,484,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,664,000 after purchasing an additional 321,032 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $10,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:G opened at $30.90 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.10.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

G has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Genpact in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.78.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

