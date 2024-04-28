Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Voya Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VOYA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.29. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.02 and a 12 month high of $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.66 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

