Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 96.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $2,585,576.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,758.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $994,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,153,787.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $2,585,576.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,758.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,876 shares of company stock worth $9,269,877 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CYTK shares. UBS Group lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

CYTK stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.99. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $110.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

