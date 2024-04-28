Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Generac alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 41,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $140.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.14.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNRC

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.