Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 86.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $1,549,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 4,929.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rush Enterprises

In related news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $543,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,073.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average of $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

