Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

In other news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $94,510.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,097.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 23,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $1,160,244.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $94,510.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,097.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,699 shares of company stock worth $2,104,091 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

IONS stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.16. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 46.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

