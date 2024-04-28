Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.42 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $44.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average of $36.91. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.72.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,534,503.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,534,503.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,158 shares of company stock worth $6,106,106. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

