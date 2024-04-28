Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.62 Million Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,039,212,000 after purchasing an additional 41,465 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,909,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $473,946,000 after purchasing an additional 54,698 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 806,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,752,000 after purchasing an additional 230,618 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 517,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,705,000 after purchasing an additional 118,761 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $128.77 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $159.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.11 and its 200-day moving average is $110.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

In related news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total value of $385,479.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total value of $257,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,550.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total value of $385,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,096 shares of company stock worth $2,739,419. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

