Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.64 Million Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 37.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 113,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

NYSE:NLY opened at $18.88 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.77%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently -268.04%.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

