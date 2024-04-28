Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 61.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.69. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $20.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Robinhood Markets

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 154,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $2,714,757.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,752.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 154,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $2,714,757.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $634,752.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $132,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 738,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,267.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,382,977 shares of company stock valued at $36,496,582. 20.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.