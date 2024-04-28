Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.57%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.