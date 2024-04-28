Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.74 Million Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in BellRing Brands by 444.5% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 188,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 153,865 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in BellRing Brands by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in BellRing Brands by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $57,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

NYSE BRBR opened at $56.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $62.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average is $53.68.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $430.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. Research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRBR

About BellRing Brands

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.