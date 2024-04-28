Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NNN REIT by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in NNN REIT by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NNN REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 242,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN REIT stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. NNN REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is currently 104.63%.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

