Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 330.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wingstop news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $382.56 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $383.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $354.56 and its 200 day moving average is $281.55.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wingstop from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.17.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

