Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 364.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total transaction of $8,612,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $512,437.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total transaction of $3,263,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $759,780.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total value of $8,612,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,437.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,452 shares of company stock worth $122,745,797. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,733.75.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $1,282.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,351.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $810.21. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $266.00 and a 52 week high of $1,999.99. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 2.89.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%. The company had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

