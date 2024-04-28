Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $10,119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,483,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APLS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $49.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.44. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The business had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 250,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $16,027,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,108,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $16,027,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,108,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 69,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $3,743,526.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,452,799.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,011 shares of company stock valued at $23,463,657 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

