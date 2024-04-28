Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,100 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,191.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 95.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 64.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.17.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.18 and a beta of 1.02. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $84.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.85.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $2,707,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at $69,845,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $549,773.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $2,707,348.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,845,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,487 shares of company stock worth $11,364,950 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

