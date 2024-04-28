Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 6,409 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Rollins by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 15,393 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Rollins by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 25,709 shares during the last quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,547,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average of $42.15. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $47.45.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,422.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,824 shares of company stock valued at $994,558 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

