Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 100 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $8,002,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $975,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 38.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 94,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,084 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 116.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 29,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.00.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KNSL opened at $374.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.89. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.33 and a 12 month high of $548.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $491.62 and its 200 day moving average is $415.75.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

