Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 12,500 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,197 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Globus Medical by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $62.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average is $51.32. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $616.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $550,574.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,419 shares in the company, valued at $905,613.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

