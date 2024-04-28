Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,100 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 92,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 74,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,337,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $221,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,097.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $180,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,097.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,134 shares of company stock valued at $488,795 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $128.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $147.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.69 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

