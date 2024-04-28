Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 217,370 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,370 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Liberty Global by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 185,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 517,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 57,181 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Liberty Global by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 426,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 137,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 884,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 567,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Liberty Global Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($7.97). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LBTYK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $573,533.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,147.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,783. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

