Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 84,194 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,194 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 40.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 24,263 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 24.3% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 9.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 137,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 17.8% during the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 166,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

Paramount Global Stock Down 2.2 %

PARA opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -19.61%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.