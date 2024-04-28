Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hasbro

Hasbro Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.12.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -27.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.