HTLF Bank Makes New $801,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

HTLF Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,618 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the third quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,481,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 3,964 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.2% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 57,356 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $877.35 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $266.25 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $854.40 and a 200-day moving average of $636.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.30.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

