Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INCY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Incyte in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Incyte from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INCY

Incyte Stock Performance

INCY stock opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.70. Incyte has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $75.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Incyte will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 85.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 13.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 48.3% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.4% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 189,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 12.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Incyte

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.