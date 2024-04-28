Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPRFree Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.48% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IAPR opened at $26.61 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Company Profile



The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

