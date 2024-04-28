Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $34.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the chip maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Intel Stock Down 9.2 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. Intel has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.27.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Intel by 13.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,985 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 45.5% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 111,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 34,739 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 7.3% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 53,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

