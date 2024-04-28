Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $45.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.15% from the stock’s current price.

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Intel Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $31.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. Intel has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Intel by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in Intel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

