Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)'s stock had its "hold" rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

