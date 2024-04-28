International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,902 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in International Paper by 2,281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $33.83 on Friday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $310,438. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

