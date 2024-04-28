Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 288,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,542 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 16,410 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 38,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ KBWD opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1499 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.