Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) PT Raised to $44.00

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IRDM. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $31.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 149.38 and a beta of 0.85. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $65.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $1,548,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 11.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Iridium Communications by 92.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 20,752 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 2,918.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 603,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 583,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Iridium Communications by 1,167.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 47,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

