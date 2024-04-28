iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Stake Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 89.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,171 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,778,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 57,285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 700,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,951,000 after acquiring an additional 698,884 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,555,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,850,000.

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $105.65 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.53.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

