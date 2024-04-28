Jennison Associates LLC Buys New Shares in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 1.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in Cinemark by 1.4% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 69,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Cinemark by 5.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 46,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in Cinemark by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 387,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter.

CNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.27. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Cinemark had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.91%. The business had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Cinemark news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $328,182.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

