Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ChampionX by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 610,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after buying an additional 119,003 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,598,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,696,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 221,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 114,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $978,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CHX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of CHX stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $39.95.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $922.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.13 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.74%. Analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.65%.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

