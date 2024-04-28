Jennison Associates LLC Has $630,000 Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Encore Wire Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $284.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.53. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $146.36 and a 1-year high of $295.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $632.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

Encore Wire Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.