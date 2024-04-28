Jennison Associates LLC Has $701,000 Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CXM. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprinklr news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $610,995.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 491,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,110.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $3,864,800.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $610,995.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 491,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,110.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 495,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,087,581. 40.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprinklr Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CXM stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $194.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

Sprinklr Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

